Paul Dooley (Walter Carpenter)

Besides playing Roberts’ father in Runaway Bride, the comedian is best known for his roles in Sixteen Candles (1984), Grace Under Fire, Cars (2006), and Hairspray (2007). He’s also appeared on Broadway and wrote the children’s PBS series The Electric Company. He has been married to writer Winnie Holzman since November 1984 after meeting during an improv class. He shares three children with ex-wife Donna Lee Wasser and one daughter with Holzman.