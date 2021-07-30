Runaway Bride Cast Where Are They Now

Rita Wilson (Ellie Graham)

Wilson has appeared on episodes of The Brady Bunch, M*A*S*H, Happy Days, Three’s Company and The Good Wife throughout her career. She’s best known for her roles in Sleepless in Seattle (1993), It’s Complicated (2009), Larry Crowne (2011) and My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (2016). The producer has also recorded eight country music albums. She’s been married to acclaimed actor Tom Hanks for more than 30 years after they met on the set of Bosum Buddies in 1981 before tying the knot in April 1988. They share two sons, Chet and Truman Hanks.