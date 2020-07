Adore Delano

The California native reached the top three on season 6 before competing on All Stars 2, but she voluntarily left the competition due to personal reasons. Delano later released three studio albums: Till Death Do Us Party (2014), After Party (2016), and Whatever (2017). She appeared on season 4 of MTV’s Ex on the Beach in 2019 in drag as both Adore and Danny Noriega.