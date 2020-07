BenDeLaCreme

The performer placed fifth on season 6 and was voted Miss Congeniality. She appeared on All Stars 3, where she ultimately eliminated herself. BenDeLaCreme has toured the U.S. with her shows Terminally Delightful, Cosmos, and Inferno A-Go-Go. Her film credits include appearances in the documentaries Drag Becomes Her (2014), Waxie Moon in Fallen Jewel (2015) and Trixie Mattel: Moving Parts (2019).