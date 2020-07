Bob the Drag Queen

The Georgia native released her debut single, “Purse First,” in 2016 after winning season 8. She later guest-hosted The Trixie & Katya Show in 2018 during Katya’s hiatus. Bob the Drag Queen had a reoccurring role on the 2019 Netflix series Tales of the City. The entertainer stars in the 2020 HBO docuseries We’re Here.