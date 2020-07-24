‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars: Where Are They Now?

Shangela

Shangela was the first person eliminated in season 2. She returned as a surprise contestant on season 3, where the Texas native finished in sixth place. She competed for the third time on All Stars 3, tying in third and fourth place with Benet. Shangela appeared in the 2018 film A Star Is Born alongside Gaga. She became the first queen to walk the Oscars red carpet in drag in 2019. Later that year, she attended the Met Gala. Shangela has starred in the HBO docuseries We’re Here with fellow queens Eureka O’Hara and Bob the Drag Queen since 2020.