Vanessa Vanjie Mateo

Mateo was the first contestant eliminated on season 10, where her parting words “Miss Vanjie” became an Internet meme. She competed again on All Stars 3 and placed fifth. She released her debut single, “I’m Vanjie,” in 2018. Mateo has also starred in Iggy Azalea‘s 2019 music videos “Sally Walker” and “Started.”