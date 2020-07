Violet Chachki

Since winning season 7, Chachki performed alongside Dita von Teese in her 2017 burlesque show, The Art of Teese, and modeled for Bettie Page Lingerie. She walked the runway for Moschino as part of their Fall Collection at Milan Fashion Week in 2018. One year later, she attended the Met Gala, which was themed Camp: Notes on Fashion.