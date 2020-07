Melissa Joan Hart

In 2003, three months after the end of the magical series, she married Mark Wilkerson. The pair have three sons, their first arriving in January 2006, the second in March 2008 and the third in September 2012. In 2009, she competed on Dancing With the Stars and continued acting, leading the sitcom Melissa & Joey from 2010 to 2015 and appearing in multiple movie and TV shows including Holiday in Handcuffs, Nine Dead and No Good Nick.