SAGs

SAG Awards 2020: Best Moments From the Audience and Backstage

By
Taron Egerton and Dexter Fletcher Inside the SAG Awards 2020
 Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
36
13 / 36

Can You Feel the Love Tonight?

Taron Egerton sat at the same table as his Rocketman director, Dexter Fletcher.

Back to top