SAGs

SAG Awards 2020: Best Moments From the Audience and Backstage

By
Gabrielle Carteris and Joaquin Phoenix Inside the SAG Awards 2020
 Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
36
31 / 36

Chatty Carteris

Gabrielle Carteris had an animated conversation with Phoenix during a break in the show.

Back to top