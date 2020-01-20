SAGs

SAG Awards 2020: Best Moments From the Audience and Backstage

By
Zoe Kravitz and Nicole Kidman Inside the SAG Awards 2020
 Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock
36
12 / 36

Offscreen Besties

Kravitz also spent some time with Nicole Kidman, who stars on the HBO series as well.

Back to top