SAGs SAG Awards 2020: Celebrity Couples Pack on the PDA By Sarah Hearon January 19, 2020 David Fisher/Shutterstock 15 2 / 15 Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas The couple embraced each other before the show. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News SAG Awards 2020: 5 Nominees to Watch Everything to Know About the SAG Awards 2020: Nominees, Presenters, How to Watch and More Jillian Michaels Refuses To Apologize After Fans Accuse Her Of Fat-Shaming Lizzo More News