SAGs

SAG Awards 2020: Celebrity Couples Pack on the PDA

By
Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown Hottest Couples and PDA at SAG Awards 2020
 Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
15
11 / 15

Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown

The twosome beamed on the carpet. 

 

Back to top