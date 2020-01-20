SAGs

Scarlett Johansson Attends 2020 SAG Awards With Colin Jost After ‘Violent Illness’

By
Scarlett Johansson Arrives With Colin Jost After Violent Illness SAG Awards 2020
 Christopher Polk/People/Shutterstock
7
5 / 7

View from the Back

The Ghost World actress wore her hair in a high twist that showed off the sparkly straps on her dress.

Back to top