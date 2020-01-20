SAG Awards 2020: What You Didn’t See on TV

Just Like Us

“I just love gawking at beautiful people, so I’ve been doing a lot of that,” Annie Murphy told Us on the carpet. “I hope I see Phoebe Waller-Bridge. I hope I’m able to speak English to her!”

Emily Hampshire agreed. “But like, I always think there’s somebody I want to see and then I’m like, blindsided by Glenn Close or somebody you don’t think of and then they’re there and then Tom Hanks… I saw him, I saw him.”

Murphy concluded: “Oh my God. We need to get our s—t together because we’re a mess.”

Reporting by Carly Sloane