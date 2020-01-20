Exclusive

SAG Awards 2020: What You Didn’t See on TV

Emily Hampshire and Annie Murphy What You Didn't See On TV SAG Awards 2020
Just Like Us

“I just love gawking at beautiful people, so I’ve been doing a lot of that,” Annie Murphy told Us on the carpet. “I hope I see Phoebe Waller-Bridge. I hope I’m able to speak English to her!”

 

Emily Hampshire agreed. “But like, I always think there’s somebody I want to see and then I’m like, blindsided by Glenn Close or somebody you don’t think of and then they’re there and then Tom Hanks… I saw him, I saw him.”

 

Murphy concluded: “Oh my God. We need to get our s—t together because we’re a mess.”

 

Reporting by Carly Sloane

