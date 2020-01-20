Exclusive SAG Awards 2020: What You Didn’t See on TV By Sarah Hearon January 20, 2020 Christopher Polk/Shutterstock 16 8 / 16 #Winning “Brad was relaxed and self-deprecating while in the press room,” the eyewitness told Us. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News SAG Awards 2020: 5 Nominees to Watch Everything to Know About the SAG Awards 2020: Nominees, Presenters, How to Watch and More Jillian Michaels Refuses To Apologize After Fans Accuse Her Of Fat-Shaming Lizzo More News