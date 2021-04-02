How Has COVID Affected the Show?

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the SAG Awards team opted to pretape the 2021 broadcast and limit it to one hour. In years past, the event has last more than three hours. The SAG-AFTRA winners will also be notified of their win before the April 4 telecast in order to tape their acceptance speeches, but the names will not be shared with the general public.

“Fortunately, the union has quite a few talented people in our ranks,” Connell told THR, revealing there will be other stars featured during the show besides the winners. “We’re taping in safe locations. It can be the actor’s home, in a couple of cases it’s within the actors’ production bubble. The whole thing is all about safety for us. Anybody who goes [to the taping], if it’s our crew, they have been tested within the couple of days before, and they’re wearing masks.”