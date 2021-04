Who Is Nominated?

The late Chadwick Boseman was nominated twice, for lead male actor for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and supporting male actor for Da 5 Bloods. The movies Trial of the Chicago 7 and Minari, meanwhile, each got three nods. In the TV categories, the cast of Schitt’s Creek earned multiple nominations, including both Dan Levy and his father, Eugene Levy, competing for comedy actor. The Crown also came in big with five nods.