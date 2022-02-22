Some Special Mentions

Jennifer Hudson and Cynthia Erivo became the first nominees to be recognized for playing the same role in the same year for their turns as Aretha Franklin in Respect and Genius: Aretha, respectively. Squid Games star Lee Jung-jae is the first Korean actor to earn an individual SAG Award nomination, while HoYeon Jung is only the second Asian actress to do the same. History was also made on the film side, as CODA‘s Troy Kotsur became the first deaf person to be nominated for an individual honor.