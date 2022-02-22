Who Is the Lifetime Achievement Honoree?

Helen Mirren, who has won five SAG Awards from her 13 nods, will receive the prestigious honor. “Dame Helen Mirren is quite simply a brilliant and luminous talent,” Drescher said in a November 2021 statement. “Her work runs the gamut of characters from a not-so-retired CIA super-killer and a ruthless Russian spy handler to a Hungarian cleaning lady and the most exquisite Elizabeth II. She has set the bar very high for all actors and, in role after role, she exceeds even her own extraordinary performances.”