SAGs Celebrity PDA at the SAG Awards Over the Years By Sarah Hearon January 20, 2020 Broadimage/Shutterstock 27 16 / 27 John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh (2018) The Full House star kissed his then-pregnant wife’s baby bump at the 24th annual SAGs. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News SAG Awards 2020: 5 Nominees to Watch Everything to Know About the SAG Awards 2020: Nominees, Presenters, How to Watch and More Jillian Michaels Refuses To Apologize After Fans Accuse Her Of Fat-Shaming Lizzo More News