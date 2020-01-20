SAGs Celebrity PDA at the SAG Awards Over the Years By Sarah Hearon January 20, 2020 Evans Ward/Bei/Shutterstock 27 23 / 27 Taylor Hackford and Helen Mirren (2010) The longtime couple proved their love is still strong at the 16th annual SAGs. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News SAG Awards 2020: 5 Nominees to Watch Everything to Know About the SAG Awards 2020: Nominees, Presenters, How to Watch and More Jillian Michaels Refuses To Apologize After Fans Accuse Her Of Fat-Shaming Lizzo More News