Megan Berwick (Z.Z. Ziff)

After Salute Your Shorts, Berwick played Amber in the 1993 TV movie The Positively True Adventures of the Alleged Texas Cheerleader-Murdering Mom. The film was Berwick’s last role before she retired from acting.

When the cast of Salute Your Shorts reunited for the Comikaze expo in 2012, the California native recorded a YouTube video apologizing to fans for her absence. Berwick explained in the video that she was living in Haiti working for a social protection program that helped moms send their kids to school.