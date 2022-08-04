Jennette Skips the Kids’ Choice Awards

After less than a year on the air, drama behind the scenes affected the show’s future. In March 2014, the Lincoln Heights alum stayed away from the Kids’ Choice Awards amid reports that Grande was being paid more than her.

Jennette explained her absence via Twitter. “A lot of you guys are asking why I didn’t attend the KCAs …. I wish I could explain everything as thoroughly as I would like to, but unfortunately a simpler explanation is all I can write. I was put in an uncomfortable, compromising, unfair situation (many of you have guessed what it is) and I had to look out for me,” she wrote at the time.

The former child star added that she appreciated the support from her and Grande’s fans alike, stating, “I believe in supporting fairness first.”