Jennette Talks About Grande’s Fame ‘Explosion’

In June 2021, the Zoey 101 alum spoke candidly about her experience sharing a show with a pop superstar.

“We started the show and her explosion to Ariana Grande fame happened during our first 20 episodes,” she revealed during a June 2021 episode of her podcast “Empty Inside.”

“She would have to miss work because she was pulled in all directions. She’s gotta do the radio shows, she’s gotta do Billboard Awards, the Grammys. She’s performing at the Grammys and I’m, like, acting on this show with a box because they decided for that week her character had to be trapped in a box so she can go perform at the Grammys,” Jennette explained.