A Golden Guy

Heughan has raised millions for various charities with My Peak Challenge, his fitness program, and even received an honorary degree from Glasgow University in recognition of his artistic success and his charitable work in 2019.

“There’s so many [worthwhile nonprofits and fundraisers], it’s hard to choose, but I just felt this was a really strong one,” he said of Movember and the DGR. “We don’t really talk a lot about men’s mental health, and prostate cancer I think is easily curable, much like testicular cancer, if it’s detected early. And I think it’s a bit of a taboo for men to talk about the problems they’re having or even to go to the doctor. So, for me, I thought, hopefully this raises awareness or at least gets people thinking and maybe also putting on their suit and jumping on a motorbike to help out.”