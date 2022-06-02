Distinguished Duds

“You know, I think it’s just so fun, right? When do you get to, like, don a suit and ride out on a motorbike with hundreds of other people?” the actor told Us. “And there were like over 200 riders there and different costumes, so to speak. I wore my Stewart Christie suit, which was created for me by the oldest tailor in Scotland. They were created in 1775. So the time of the Jacobite rebellion, they would’ve dressed these Jacobite warriors. They suited me up in this beautiful Scottish tweed.”