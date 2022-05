Have Sarah Drew and Jessie Williams Pitched Japril Spinoffs Before?

In March 2022, the Moms’ Night Out actress revealed that the costars pitched a show about their characters after April leaves Matthew for Jackson in the season 10 finale.

“We had a whole pitch for an entire series based on that road trip,” she told Insider, adding that their idea is why the season 12 Japril episode “Unbreak My Heart” was written years later.