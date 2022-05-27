Is ABC On Board With a Japril Spinoff?

When asked about talks of future Grey’s Anatomy spinoffs in May 2021, ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals President Craig Erwich replied, “We are always open to any iteration that will serve the show and the fans.”

He later clarified his comments in a statement to Deadline: “There are no conversations about a spinoff of Grey’s Anatomy at this time. We are 100 percent focused on producing season 18, with the incredible Krista Vernoff at the helm, and the amazing Ellen Pompeo leading our ensemble and co-executive producing. As the leader of ABC Signature, I meant only to convey my support and optimism for Shonda’s brilliant creation.”