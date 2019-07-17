Bachelor

Bachelor Nation and More Celebs React to Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams’ Engagement

By
Brittany Snow Bachelor Nation Reacts to Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland's Engagement
 Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for the 2019 Nantucket Film Festival
13
14 / 13

Brittany Snow

“Congrats congrats!! Yay!!!” the Pitch Perfect actress wrote in an Instagram comment.

Back to top