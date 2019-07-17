Bachelor

Bachelor Nation and More Celebs React to Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams’ Engagement

By
Demario Jackson Bachelor Nation Reacts to Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland's Engagement
 Greg Doherty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
13
14 / 13

DeMario Jackson

“My heart!!!” the Bachelor in Paradise season 4 alum wrote on Instagram. “Congrats bro.”

Back to top