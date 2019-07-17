Bachelor Bachelor Nation and More Celebs React to Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams’ Engagement By Dan Clarendon July 16, 2019 Greg Doherty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images 13 14 / 13 DeMario Jackson “My heart!!!” the Bachelor in Paradise season 4 alum wrote on Instagram. “Congrats bro.” Back to top More News Our Favorite Hunter Rain Boots Are in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! Our Favorite La Mer Deal in the Nordstrom Sale Is Under $100 Our Favorite Wrap Dress in the Nordstrom Sale Is Universally Flattering More News