TV Sarah Palin Performs ‘Baby Got Back’ on ‘The Masked Singer’ — and Even the Judges Are Shocked By Emily Longeretta March 11, 2020 Michael Becker/FOX 6 2 / 6 Rhino Jenny guessed Jason Aldean and Ken guessed Tim Tebow. Nicole thought it could be Tim McGraw. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Best Portable Antibacterial Items That You Can Still Get on Amazon Hand Sanitizers, Antiviral Products and Immunity Items to Stock Up on ASAP The Perfect Tequila For When You're Stuck At Home All Week! More News