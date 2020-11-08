Andrew Dice Clay Causes a Boycott

Cast member Nora Dunn refused to appear on the May 1990 episode Clay hosted due to his allegedly misogynistic jokes. Viewers joined in her outrage, and Sinéad O’Connor boycotted after initially agreeing to be the musical guest.

“As writers, we went into work knowing that Dice wasn’t going to do whatever he wanted, he was going to do what we wrote for him. Simple as that,” writer Christine Zander told Vulture in September 2015. “To think that having him host would allow him to do his offensive stage character on the show was absurd.”