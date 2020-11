Morgan Wallen Gets Uninvited

The country singer was set to be the musical guest for an October 2020 episode. However, Saturday Night Live axed his performance after he was seen partying with a group of people without masks during the coronavirus pandemic. “I respect the show’s decision because I know I put them in jeopardy, and I take ownership for this,” Wallen said in an apology shared via Instagram. Jack White ultimately replaced him as musical guest.