Pete Davidson Jokes About Dan Crenshaw

The comedian has encountered plenty of controversy in his own right. He made a joke about politician Dan Crenshaw’s eye patch on “Weekend Update” in November 2018 but apologized to the congressman the following week. Davidson retracted his mea culpa in his 2020 Netflix special, Pete Davidson: Alive From New York, alleging that he “got forced to apologize” because of the backlash and “didn’t think [he] did anything wrong.”