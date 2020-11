Rage Against the Machine Is Ordered to Leave

The band hung two upside-down American flags from their amps during their April 1996 stint as musical guest. The move was meant to send a signal to the host, billionaire Steve Forbes who was then running for president, that they did not support his “flat tax,” according to guitarist Tom Morello. As a result of the stunt, NBC officials ordered the group to leave the building before they finished their performance.