Shane Gillis Is Immediately Fired

The comedian was set to join the cast for season 45, but immediately after his hiring was announced in September 2019, recordings resurfaced of him using racist and homophobic rhetoric. Gillis was fired days later, with a spokesperson for the show claiming they “were not aware of his prior remarks.”

“I’m a comedian who pushes boundaries. I sometimes miss. If you go through my 10 years of comedy, most of it bad, you’re going to find a lot of bad misses,” Gillis tweeted amid the scandal. “I’m happy to apologize to anyone who’s actually offended by anything I’ve said. My intention is never to hurt anyone but I am trying to be the best comedian I can be and sometimes that requires risks.”