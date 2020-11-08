Sinéad O’Connor Tears Up a Picture of the Pope

The singer courted controversy all her own in October 1992 when she unexpectedly ripped up a photo of Pope John Paul II and declared, “Fight the real enemy!” Her efforts to shed light on sexual abuse in the Roman Catholic Church led to backlash from viewers. The religious leader acknowledged the abuse in 2001 and apologized to his followers.

“It’s very understandable that the American people did not know what I was going on about,” O’Connor told Salon in 2002. “But outside of America, people did really know and it was quite supported and I think very well understood.”