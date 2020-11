The Replacements Get Drunk

The band stirred up trouble in January 1986 when they performed drunk during their stint as musical guest. They also wore each other’s clothes during one of their songs, and guitarist Paul Westerberg accidentally said “f—k” on the air. “Rock-and-roll doesn’t always make for great television,” he explained in Trouble Boys: The True Story of the Replacements. “But we were trying to do whatever possible to make sure that was a memorable evening.”