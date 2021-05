Eddie Murphy

Murphy became a bankable actor, starring in Coming to America, The Nutty Professor, Doctor Dolittle, Shrek, Dreamgirls and Dolemite Is My Name. He has also released five studio albums.

The comedian has 10 children: Eric, Bria, Christian, Miles, Shayne, Zola, Bella, Angel, Izzy and Max. He has been engaged to Paige Butcher since 2018.