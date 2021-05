Kristen Wiig

The Oscar nominee moved on from SNL in 2012. She has since appeared in Wonder Woman 1984, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, Her, The Skeleton Twins, Ghostbusters, Mother!, The Last Man on Earth, Where’d You Go, Bernadette and Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.

Us Weekly broke the news in June 2020 that Wiig welcomed twins Luna and Shiloh via surrogate earlier that year. She confirmed in February 2021 that she married Avi Rothman.