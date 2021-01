Fredro Star (Malakai)

Best known for performing with ‘80s rap group Onyx, Starr (born Fred Lee Scruggs, Jr.) has appeared in episodes of Law & Order, Moesha, The Wire and CSI: NY. He also performed the theme song for Save the Last Dance with Jill Scott. The New York City native shares two kids with wife Korina Longin, who he married in 2007.