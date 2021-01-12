Julia Stiles (Sara Johnson)

The New Yorker made a big splash as Kat Stratford in 1999’s 10 Things I Hate About You two years before Save the Last Dance. She later starred alongside Matt Damon in the Bourne series from 2002 to 2016 and appeared in critically acclaimed flicks such as 2003’s Mona Lisa Smile and 2012’s Silver Linings Playbook. In January 2016, she announced her engagement to Preston J. Cook, who worked behind-the-scenes on her 2015 film Blackway. They exchanged vows in September 2017 and welcomed son Strummer two months later.