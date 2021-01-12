Kerry Washington (Chenille Reynolds)

The Bronx native garnered widespread praise for her starring role as Olivia Pope in ABC’s Scandal, which aired from 2012 to 2018. The performance earned her two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and one Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Television Drama. Other acclaimed credits include Django Unchained (2012), American Son (2019) and Little Fires Everywhere (2020). She shares two children — Isabelle and Caleb — with husband Nnamdi Asomugha and is a vocal advocate for LGBTQ rights and women’s empowerment.