Sean Patrick Thomas (Derek Reynolds)

Apart from Save the Last Dance, Thomas is best known for playing Detective Temple Page on CBS’ The District from 2000 to 2004. The Delaware native also starred in Barbershop and Halloween: Resurrection, both of which were released in 2002. He met his wife, Aonika Laurent, at a party thrown by Barbershop director Tim Story before they tied the knot in April 2006. The couple share two children: Lola and Luc.