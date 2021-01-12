Terry Kinney (Roy)

Kinney is best recognized for his role as Emerald City creator Tim McManus on HBO’s Oz, which aired from 1997 to 2003. Other notable TV credits include The Good Wife, Elementary and Fargo. In 2019, he appeared in Netflix’s Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile alongside Zac Efron, who played serial killer Ted Bundy. Kinney was married to Elizabeth Perkins from 1984 to 1988 and to Kathryn Erbe from 1993 to 2005. He shares daughter Maeve (born 1995) and son Carson (born 2003) with Erbe.