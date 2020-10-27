TV

‘Saved by the Bell’ Reboot: See Zack, Kelly, A.C., Jessie and Lisa in the ’90s vs 2020

 Abc-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock; Peacock
Mark-Paul Gosselaar

The actor is revising the original series for his “Zack to the Future” podcast. “I feel like it’s a little bit torturous every week for me to go through this process because I am watching my work — and it doesn’t matter that it’s 30 years old, it’s still something that I feel like I can improve,” he told Variety about rewatching the series. “There’s moments where I’m talking with [my cohost] Dashiell and I say, ‘My timing is off there, if I had just done it this way I bet I would have gotten a bigger laugh.’”

 

