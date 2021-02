Columbus Short (Harrison Wright)

Following his 2014 exit from Scandal after three seasons, Short went on to star in multiple films: Dear Frank, Definitely Divorcing and American Violence. He appeared on Influence and produced projects including True to the Game and Atone, both of which he acted in. He announced his engagement to his former publicist, Aida Abramayan, and they welcomed a child together in 2017. He also shares a daughter with ex-wife Tanee McCall.