Henry Ian Cusick (Stephen Finch)

Following his one-season run on Scandal, the Scottish-Peruvian actor starred on MacGyver and The 100. In addition to appearing on The Passage and Inhumans, he has popped up in several films, including Just Let Go, Everglades and Pali Road. The Emmy nominee directed two episodes of The 100 and produced short films like Red House. He shares three sons with wife Annie Wood.